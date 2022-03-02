Apple announces spring event, expected to unveil iPhone SE, iPad Air
Mar. 02, 2022
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced on Wednesday its first product event of the year, taking place on March 8, where it is expected to show off a new iPhone SE and more.
- The event, entitled, "Peak performance," is expected to see the tech giant show off the iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, bringing its entire smartphone lineup into the 5G-era.
- In addition, the Tim Cook-led Apple (AAPL) is widely believed to show off a new iPad Air, new Macs that use Apple's M-series of chips and perhaps more.
- The virtual event will start at 1 p.m. EST and will be streamed on Apple's website, its YouTube channel and the AppleTV app.
- Apple (AAPL) shares were higher in mid-Wednesday trading, gaining slightly more than 1.5% to $165.83.
- On Tuesday, Apple (AAPL) said it was cutting off online sales and product exports to Russia, amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.