Marcus Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 12:14 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (+77.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $151.83M (+313.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.