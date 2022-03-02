What to expect from Kroger's Q4?

Mar. 02, 2022

Kroger Supermarket. The Kroger Co. is One of the World"s Largest Grocery Retailers.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.66B (+6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Last quarter, KR beat consensus revenue and reported $31.9B, a 7.3% Y/Y growth. During which, CFO Gary Millerchip commented, "Driven by the momentum in our third quarter results and sustained food at home trends, we are raising our full-year guidance. We now expect our two-year identical sales stack to be in the range of 13.7% to 13.9%. We expect our adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $3.40 to $3.50."

From the previous day: 'Kroger rallies after Telsey turns bullish - Analyst Joe Feldman said the firm has higher visibility and confidence into Kroger's multi-year omni-channel growth runway—supported by its strategy Leading with Fresh and Accelerating with Digital—to drive long-term total shareholder returns of 8% to 11%.

From January end: 'Kroger trades lower after Citi warns it may not be the defensive stock answer'

Comparing price performance of the stock to peers over the last six months shows:

Contributor commentary on the stock: 'The Kroger Co.: Defensive Stock, More A Hold Or Add Than Initial Buy'

