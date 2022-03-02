Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) has jumped 31.6%, reaching its highest point since shortly after its summer 2018 initial public offering, thanks to a solid beat in its fourth-quarter earnings where revenues grew more than 24%.

Revenues rose to $142.9 million, and the company posted its first (non-GAAP) operating profit.

Meanwhile its subscription business showed momentum, with annual recurring revenue hitting $90 million by year-end (up 94% year-over-year).

"Our new business model for subscriptions continued its momentum, adding a record 190,000 paid accounts in Q4, an increase of 141% year over year," says CEO Matthew McRae.

"We are pleased with the early results we are seeing from the recent launch of Arlo Secure and Arlo Secure Plus, our new service plans, which extend Arlo’s differentiation and produces considerable value for our customers," he says.

The report brought a number of price target hikes. BWS Financial raised its target to an apparent Street high of $15 from $12, now implying another 31% upside.

Also hitting the high end of the target price range were Deutsche Bank (which raised to $14 from $10) and Raymond James (going to $14 from $11).

For more detail, dig into Arlo's earnings call presentation.