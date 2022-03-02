DXP Enterprises makes two acquisitions
Mar. 02, 2022 12:27 PM ETDXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) has acquired Drydon Equipment and Burglingame Engineers.
- Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed. The acquisitions were funded with cash from the balance sheet and DXPE common stock as consideration.
- Drydon is a distributor and manufacturers representative of pumps, valves, controls and process equipment. The company serves the water and wastewater industry in the Central and Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan territories and markets.
- Burlingame is a California provider of water and wastewater equipment in the industrial and municipal sectors.
- In 2021, sales and adjusted EBITDA for Drydon and Burlingame were ~$8.9M and $1.4M, respectively.
- DXPE CFO Kent Yee stated, "The acquisitions will expand our market share in the water and wastewater markets, the Illinois, Wisconsin and California markets and our leading rotating equipment product division. We anticipate these acquisitions to be accretive to earnings and will provide us with a strong platform going forward."