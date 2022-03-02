Bank of Montreal stock climbs as Scotiabank upgrades to Sector Outperform
Mar. 02, 2022 12:30 PM ETBank of Montreal (BMO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares rise 3% in midday trading, after Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman upgraded the lender to Sector Outperform after a strong start to 2022.
- The first quarter of this year was highlighted by the company's U.S. property & casualty banking and capital markets operations. And "the bank is no longer guiding to flat expense growth in F2022, but the revenue picture also looks a little better," Grauman wrote in a note to clients.
- The analyst expects 2022 core cash EPS to rise 7% to $14.05, "as we factor in the beat and a more positive outlook for a number of revenue lines offset by higher expenses." Meanwhile, a consensus of nine analysts estimate BMO's EPS to be $10.46 in 2022.
- At the beginning of March, Bank of Montreal declared C$1.33 per share dividend.