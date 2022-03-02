Bank of Montreal stock climbs as Scotiabank upgrades to Sector Outperform

Mar. 02, 2022 12:30 PM ETBank of Montreal (BMO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

The entrance to BMO Bank of Montreal in BAY and BLOOR Manulife Centre in downtown Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares rise 3% in midday trading, after Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman upgraded the lender to Sector Outperform after a strong start to 2022.
  • The first quarter of this year was highlighted by the company's U.S. property & casualty banking and capital markets operations. And "the bank is no longer guiding to flat expense growth in F2022, but the revenue picture also looks a little better," Grauman wrote in a note to clients.
  • The analyst expects 2022 core cash EPS to rise 7% to $14.05, "as we factor in the beat and a more positive outlook for a number of revenue lines offset by higher expenses." Meanwhile, a consensus of nine analysts estimate BMO's EPS to be $10.46 in 2022.
  • At the beginning of March, Bank of Montreal declared C$1.33 per share dividend.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.