U.S. Gold sees next phase of engineering for CK Gold complete by mid-year

Mar. 02, 2022 12:28 PM ETU.S. Gold Corp. (USAU)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

landscape in wyoming

franckreporter/E+ via Getty Images

U.S. Gold (USAU +0.1%) says it is on track to complete the next phase of engineering for its CK Gold project in Wyoming, and expects to submit an application for a mine permit to state authorities, by mid-2022.

"With proven and probable reserves that currently stand at over 1M oz of gold and 248M lbs of copper in a rising price environment, we believe that bringing this U.S. domestic production will have widespread benefits," President and CEO George Bee said.

A recently completed pre-feasibility study showed "solid value" in gold and copper for the CK project, with a pre-tax net present value of $323M and internal rate of return of 39.4%.

The project has a potential production of 100K oz/year of gold, a strategic location in the safe jurisdiction U.S., a manageable capex and accelerated permitting timeline, Florian Grummes writes in a bullish analysis recently published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.