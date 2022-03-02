Proterra report significant revenue growth led by record bus deliveries
Mar. 02, 2022 12:34 PM ETProterra Inc. (PTRA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Proterra (PTRA -3.8%) reported 23% Y/Y revenue growth to $243M in 2021 capped by record Q4 revenue, even as global dislocations in supply chain and logistics and cost inflation continued to constrain our production and adversely impacted our gross margin.
- Proterra Transit revenue grew 28% Y/Y as new bus deliveries increased by 13% during the quarter; Proterra Powered & Energy revenue grew 19%
- With Proterra Powered expanding its partnerships from 5 to 13 OEMs covering 19 vehicle programs since the start of 2021, and Proterra Transit orders growing 45% Y/Y, the company's backlog and contracted orders have grown to ~$1.3B as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- Net loss expanded to $45.1M from $32.6M in year ago quarter; adj. EBITDA also reported a loss of $32.3M from $22.9M.
- At the end of 2021, cash and short-term investments stood at $661M; capex totaled $11M during the quarter.
- While the FY22 outlook is provided here, significant supply chain uncertainty remains a challenge that is unlikely to be helped by recent geopolitical conflict, it may limit gross margin improvement in 2022.
- In 2022, it is also expected to increase company investment in R&D and other support functions as compared to 2021, and for capital expenditures to be between $80 and $100M, largely focused on the expansion of battery manufacturing capacity.