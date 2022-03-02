TD Bank Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 12:35 PM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TD Bank (NYSE:TD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.02 (+10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$10.28B (-4.9% Y/Y).
- Peers: Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), CIBC (NYSE:CM), Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) and BMO Financial (NYSE:BMO) reported Q1 results. All the companies topped EPS estimates. All except Scotiabank revenue topped estimates, Scotiabank revenue was down 0.2%. RY PCL was down 17% Y/Y, CM down 49% Y/Y, BNS down 71% Y/Y and BMO posted recovery of the PCL. All the peers declared dividend in-line with prior.
- Quick look at quant ratings of Canadian banks:
- TD holds quant rating of 3.48 and ranks 9th among the top diversified banks stocks.
- Over the last 2 years, TD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.