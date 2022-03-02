TD Bank Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Mar. 02, 2022 12:35 PM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • TD Bank (NYSE:TD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.02 (+10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$10.28B (-4.9% Y/Y).
  • Peers: Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), CIBC (NYSE:CM), Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) and BMO Financial (NYSE:BMO) reported Q1 results. All the companies topped EPS estimates. All except Scotiabank revenue topped estimates, Scotiabank revenue was down 0.2%. RY PCL was down 17% Y/Y, CM down 49% Y/Y, BNS down 71% Y/Y and BMO posted recovery of the PCL. All the peers declared dividend in-line with prior.
  • Quick look at quant ratings of Canadian banks:
  • TD holds quant rating of 3.48 and ranks 9th among the top diversified banks stocks.
  • Over the last 2 years, TD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.