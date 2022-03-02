Bright Health earns BofA double downgrade following top and bottom line misses

Mar. 02, 2022 12:38 PM ETBright Health Group, Inc. (BHG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Bank of America To Buy MBNA For $35 Billion

Davis Turner/Getty Images News

  • BofA Securities has issued a double downgrade of Bright Health Group (BHG -10.1%) following the company's Q4 2021 results that missed on the top and bottom lines.
  • The firm has downgraded the stock to underperform from buy and lowered its price target to $2.50 from $6 (~20% downside based on Tuesday's close).
  • "While the company is poised to grow revenues 72% y/y in 2022 the much higher costs lower visibility into the core trajectory and raise the likelihood of another dilutive capital raise," said analyst Kevin Fischbeck.
  • He added he is expecting widening losses based on lack of cost visibility.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Busted IPO Forum considers Bright Health (BHG -10.1%) a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.