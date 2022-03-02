Church & Dwight cut at Atlantic Equities with tailwinds seen fading

Atlantic Equities turned cautious on Church & Dwight Co. (CHD +0.4%) with a downgrade to Underweight from Neutral on what the firm called an upcoming inevitable period of slowing of growth as conditions normalize.

Analyst Edward Lewis: "Church & Dwight has enjoyed favorable tailwinds over the last two years with a portfolio, assembled by itself over the last 20 years, that was well positioned to benefit from the unique demands of the pandemic. However, as conditions begin to normalize, we see an inevitable slowing of growth, likely exacerbated by recent pricing actions where we are wary of reading too much into initial low elasticities."

Lewis reminded that cost pressures for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) will remain elevated across the supply chain and the stock could see its returns decline as the consumer products giant steps up investment to move to in-house production of key products. Despite this overhang, CHD are noted to trade at an elevated premium.

Atlantic Equities assigned a price target of $80 vs. the average analyst price target of $97.88.