Ten new stocks enter the BofA 'quantamental' Alpha Surprise Model portfolio for March, while 14 stocks drop out.

The list is based on an Alpha Surprise score that "is a 25%/75% weighted combination of the decile scores from two proprietary models, our Dividend Discount Model (the value or 'alpha' portion of the model) and our BofA vs. Consensus Forecast Earnings Surprise Model (the growth or 'surprise' portion of the model)," strategist Savita Subramanian wrote in a note. "A decile rank of 1 is most attractive, and a decile rank of 10 is least attractive."

The portfolio is most overweight Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC), Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF). It is most underweight Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP), Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) and holds no Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) stocks.

The portfolio was down 4% in February on a price return basis, underperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY). It was down 3.8% on a total return basis, also underperforming on that metric. Overall, it has outperformed the S&P on a price return basis since 2001.

The new entrants are:

Corteva (NYSE: CTVA Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT Target (NYSE: TGT Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG

Among the longtime members of the list, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is still on the list after 24 months and is the only stock with a top Alpha Surprise Score of 1. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been on for 53 months and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has been on for 23 months.

Leaving the list:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS Chevron (NYSE: CVX Cummins (NYSE: CMI Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE General Motors (NYSE: GM Hershey (NYSE: HSY Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN Masco (NYSE: MAS Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT

CDNS had the longest tenure on the list of those leaving at four months.

Read the transcript of Target's recent earnings call.