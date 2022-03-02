Chelsea F.C. owner Roman Abramovich has indicated that he is willing to listen to acquisition offers for Chelsea as pressure grows in the U.K. for a change following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich has already handed over "stewardship and care" to the club's charitable foundation.

Sources told ESPN that Chelsea trustees are seeking legal advice before responding to Abramovich's instruction to solicit offers due to concerns that a charitable foundation is not the proper entity to run a football club.

The U.K. has sanctioned eight Russians since the invasion of Ukraine, with the European Union freezing assets. While Abramovich has not been sanctioned by Britain or the European Union, he served as governor of the Chukotka region under Putin and is reported to have been one of the influential voices to recommend Putin to former Russia president Boris Yeltsin as a successor.

Any deal for Chelsea F.C. is anticipated to go off in range of £3B to £4B. A sale of Chelsea would also set a market valuation comparable for Manchester United (MANU +0.5%) and other publicly-traded soccer clubs like Borussia Dortmund (OTCPK:BORUF), Turkey-trade Fenerbache Futbol, AS Roma (OTCPK:ASRAF), Turkey-traded Galatasaray Sport, Turkey-traded Trabzonspor Sporti, Hong Kong-traded Birmingham Sports and AFC Ajax (OTC:AFCJF). Some of those stocks are included in the Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP), which has outperformed the S&P 500 Index this year.