Mar. 02, 2022 1:10 PM ETMannKind Corporation (MNKD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Bluberries/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of MannKind (MNKD +14.7%) are higher today after six company insiders, including CEO Michael Castagna, added to their holdings in the company.
  • Castagna purchased 27,675 shares late last month, according to an SEC filing, for a total of 1,532,773 shares.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Alejandro Galindo added another 36,900 shares for a total of 576,690 shares.
  • The largest purchase was 110,701 shares made by Jennifer Grancio, a member of MannKind's (MNKD +14.7%) board of directors. She now owns a total of 244,815 shares.
