MannKind stock up 14% following multiple insider buys
Mar. 02, 2022 1:10 PM ETMannKind Corporation (MNKD)By: Jonathan Block
- Shares of MannKind (MNKD +14.7%) are higher today after six company insiders, including CEO Michael Castagna, added to their holdings in the company.
- Castagna purchased 27,675 shares late last month, according to an SEC filing, for a total of 1,532,773 shares.
- Chief Commercial Officer Alejandro Galindo added another 36,900 shares for a total of 576,690 shares.
- The largest purchase was 110,701 shares made by Jennifer Grancio, a member of MannKind's (MNKD +14.7%) board of directors. She now owns a total of 244,815 shares.
