Has the seaborne coal market broken?

Front-month newcastle thermal coal prices have averaged ~$75 per metric ton for much of the past decade. In trading Wednesday alone, the May 2022 futures contract rose by ~$135 per metric ton, reaching a fresh all-time high of $425.

The drivers are well understood. Coal supply is not growing, logistics challenges have restricted Russian exports, stockpiling in Europe is increasing apparent demand, all factors are driving prices higher. Coal equity prices for producers like Whitehaven (OTCPK:WHITF), CONSOL (NYSE:CEIX) and Peabody (NYSE:BTU) are nowhere near reflecting spot market conditions, as investors are scrambling to understand what "normal" prices could look like.

Coal-to-gas switching has been a major theme in energy markets for much of the past decade. According to the IEA, one short ton of coal can generate ~18.9 million British thermal units "mmbtu" of energy, when consumed by the power sector. Grossing up from short tons to metric tons would indicate one metric ton of newcastle coal would produce ~20.8mmbtu of energy. So the cost per mmbtu for seaborne coal sits at ~$20.

Currently, European natural gas prices sit at ~40/mmbtu. Differing coal grades will have different energy content, and transportation costs are important to consider. Additionally, carbon taxes in Europe impact feedstock decisions for utilities across the continent. However, the rough substitution math suggests coal prices still sit well below natural gas prices in Europe and Asia on an energy equivalent basis, suggesting the market is not "broken."

It's unlikely that additional coal supplies will be able to offset demand growth. For the market to stabilize, coal prices will need to rise or natural gas prices will need to fall, incentivizing utilities to switch away from the fuel source. European natural gas futures sit above $30 through March 2023, suggesting coal markets are not broken, and may even move higher until the European natural gas market is fixed.