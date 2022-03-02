CytomX stock soars 16% as Q4 revenue rises 20% Y/Y

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX +16.2%) rose following its FY21 results, which missed on analysts' estimates.

Q4 total revenues rose 20.2% Y/Y to $19.7M. The increase in Q4 revenue was largely related to the CD71 collaboration with AbbVie.

FY21 revenue declined to $69.57M, compared to $100.36M in 2020. The company said decrease was mainly due to a $40M milestone payment earned in Q1 2020 under the CD71 co-development and licensing agreement with AbbVie.

“2021 was a successful year of sustained execution and delivery on CytomX’s commitment to destroying cancer differently, highlighted by the significant progress advancing our ongoing Phase 2 studies of praluzatamab ravtansine and CX-2029. Patient enrollment for the Phase 2 study of praluzatamab ravtansine in breast cancer remains on track and an initial data readout is anticipated in the second half of 2022," said CytomX Chairman and CEO Sean McCarthy.

Q4 Research and development expenses increased by $14.6M to $36.6M.

FY21 net loss widened to -$83.61M, compared to -$32.89M in 2020. As of Dec. 31, 2021 cash, cash equivalents and investments were $305.2M, compared to $316.1M as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Company priorities for 2022:

The company plans to begin a phase 1 study of CX-904 in advanced solid tumors in H1 2022.

CytomX intends to continue patient enrollment in the expansion phase of a phase 2 study of CX-2029 and provide additional data updates in H2 2022.

Report initial data from Arms A and B from a phase 2 trial of praluzatamab ravtansine in patients with breast cancer in H2 of 2022.