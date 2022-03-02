Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Mar. 3, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.48 (+65.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.32B (+65.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MRVL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 27 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward.

MRVL stock soared after the semiconductor firm posted Q3 results that topped estimates. MRVL projected Q4 net revenue of $1.32B, +/- 3%, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.48, +/- $0.03/share.

In a post-earnings call, CEO Matt Murphy said MRVL expects a strong ramp in its 5G business of ~30% sequentially. Combined carrier infrastructure revenue Y/Y growth will likely accelerate to over 40%. Data center revenue is expected to more than double from a year ago.

Earlier this week, J.P. Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating and believes MRVL's Q4 results and Q1 guidance will top estimates.

Needham Securities named MRVL a top pick for 2022, saying it is expected to outshine peers and will likely grow revenue by over 30% in 2022 and over 20% in 2023.

Goldman Sachs said MRVL is one of its top semiconductor stocks as it benefited from "strong organic growth" and additive M&A, noting that its long-term growth is "not fully priced in".

Citigroup said MRVL will likely continue to see investor interest as Nov. chip sales were well above seasonal trends.

UBS also picked MRVL as one of the top semiconductor stocks for 2022, saying MRVL is capable of using its "broad portfolio" and 5 nanometer investments into new applications and opportunities.

On average, Wall Street analysts rated MRVL Strong Buy, while SA's Quant Rating on the stock is Hold.

SA contributor Khaveen Investments noted that MRVL's strong growth did not support higher valuations, rating the stock Hold.

In the last 1 year, Marvell stock (MRVL +4.8%) gained 31% in value and has outperformed the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductors Index.