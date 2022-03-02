Catalyst to get 3 more US patents for rare autoimmune disorder drug Firdapse
Mar. 02, 2022 2:01 PM ETCatalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX +4.4%) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will issue three patents related to its drug Firdapse, used to treat Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) in the U.S.
- LEMS is a rare autoimmune disorder which causes miscommunication between the nerve cell and the muscles, leading to gradual onset of muscle weakness.
- A patent covering Firdapse (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg, the company's proprietary formulation of amifampridine, will be issued on March 8 and that two additional patents will bed issued on March 15.
- The company said the new patents are directed to the treatment of patients suffering from LEMS who have two N-acetyl transferase 2 (NAT2) fast alleles, one fast and one slow allele, or two slow alleles. Along with Catalyst's two current patents, the new patents cover the treatment of all amifampridine metabolizer types within the LEMS patient population.
- "As part of our portfolio strategy, we will continue to execute on our key initiatives to strengthen and protect the long-term commercial potential of FIRDAPSE, which currently has patent exclusivity protection in the U.S. until 2034," said Chairman and CEO Patrick McEnany.