Post-IPO low for a.k.a. Brands after soft guidance

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) fell 23.25% after investors were underwhelmed by the retailer's guidance update.

The midpoint of the full-year sales forecast of $785M to $805M fell below the consensus estimate for revenue of $805M.

"Marketing costs came in higher than expected due to ad rate inflation in Nov./Dec. Holiday period... driving an EBIT miss -- a tough dynamic for a recent IPO company," noted Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti on the report.

The soft guidance led to a.k.a Brands (AKA) trading as low as $5.05 to mark a post-IPO low. The IPO was priced back in September at $11 per share.

AKA's guidance breakdown: "For 2022, we made the decision to put forward new hires into the first quarter ahead of our strongest seasons, spring and summer, particularly to prepare for the recovery in Australia. As a result of these factors, we expect adjusted EBITDA for the year of $90 million to $100 million. This reflects an approximately $3 million foreign exchange rate headwinds. We expect EPS to be between $0.28 and $0.33 per share. It's in the interest expense of approximately $4.5 million stock based compensation expense of $10.3 million depreciation and amortization of $23.7 million, a tax rate of 30% and weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 128.7 million."

