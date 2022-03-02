Will strong comps drive Costco's FQ2 2022 Earnings pushing the stock closer to 52-week high levels?

Mar. 02, 2022 2:11 PM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Costco Announces Raising Minimum Wage to $16 An Hour

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.72 (+27.20% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.4B (+14.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, COST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company's strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers, decent membership trends and increasing penetration of e-commerce business - contribute to the quarter's performance.
  • In early February, Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich's numbers dived: "The 2-year global core comp (+26.5%) & the U.S. core comp (+25.9%), accelerated +410bps & +340bps sequentially. Comp traffic decelerated 40bps to +9.4%, but accelerated +280bps on a 2- year basis."
  • For January, Costco reported sales growth of 15.5% to $15.76B in January; 9.5% jump in the U.S. comparable sales was far ahead of the consensus expectation for a rise of 6.4%.
  • The company has a strong dividend record with 13% CAGR and pays out $1.4B annually; latest dividend paid in January 2022 stood at $0.79/share.
  • Also with food inflation spiking up 7.4% in January on top of the 3.7% gain that was recorded in 2020, retailers like Costco could see a net positive impact from food inflation if things go right.
  • SA Contributor BeanKounter Capital indicates that despite Costco being the best of breed, it's too expensive; another contributor Paul Franke with a Sell rating says that Costco is the most overvalued mega-cap in America.
  • Of the 35 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 16 analysts have a Strong Buy rating on the stock while 10 have a Hold and 8 have assigned a Buy rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.