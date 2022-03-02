Regulators prepare for potential shutdown of Russia's VTB Bank - Reuters
Mar. 02, 2022 2:11 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- As Russia's economy increasingly becomes isolated from the rest of the world, regulators on Wednesday are reportedly preparing for a potential closure of VTB Bank in Europe, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
- VTB Bank's European unit could be shut down in the matter of days in Germany, one person with knowledge told Reuters.
- Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority was monitoring the situation closely, though no final decisions have been made, another source told Reuters. "If necessary, we will take the appropriate measures," the spokesperson told Reuters.
- The move comes shortly after the European Union banned seven banks from the SWIFT global financial network, including VTB Bank.