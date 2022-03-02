Regulators prepare for potential shutdown of Russia's VTB Bank - Reuters

Mar. 02, 2022 2:11 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

VTB Bank office in the center of Moscow in a historic building on Rozhdestvenka street

Stanislav Ostranitsa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • As Russia's economy increasingly becomes isolated from the rest of the world, regulators on Wednesday are reportedly preparing for a potential closure of VTB Bank in Europe, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
  • VTB Bank's European unit could be shut down in the matter of days in Germany, one person with knowledge told Reuters.
  • Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority was monitoring the situation closely, though no final decisions have been made, another source told Reuters. "If necessary, we will take the appropriate measures," the spokesperson told Reuters.
  • The move comes shortly after the European Union banned seven banks from the SWIFT global financial network, including VTB Bank.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.