Konica Minolta announces strategic leadership changes

Mar. 02, 2022 2:12 PM ETKonica Minolta, Inc. (KNCAY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Konica Minolta <<OTCPK:KNCAY>> announces that effective April 1, 2022, Patrick Banno, the currently serving President and CEO, will transition to a Senior Corporate Vice President responsible for the Business Management and Sales Co. Management Division for Business Technologies.
  • He will also lead the Digital Workplace DX Business Headquarters in Japan. Sam Errigo, COO, will be promoted to President and CEO, also effective April 1.
  • In his new role, Errigo will drive Konica Minolta’s business and technology strategy to further the company’s DX initiatives, strategic partnerships and business growth to ensure shareholder value.
  • Also, the current global President and CEO Shoei Yamana’s role was re-designated to Director, Executive Chairman and Executive Officer, and Toshimitsu Taiko was named his successor.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.