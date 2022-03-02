Konica Minolta announces strategic leadership changes
Mar. 02, 2022
- Konica Minolta <<OTCPK:KNCAY>> announces that effective April 1, 2022, Patrick Banno, the currently serving President and CEO, will transition to a Senior Corporate Vice President responsible for the Business Management and Sales Co. Management Division for Business Technologies.
- He will also lead the Digital Workplace DX Business Headquarters in Japan. Sam Errigo, COO, will be promoted to President and CEO, also effective April 1.
- In his new role, Errigo will drive Konica Minolta’s business and technology strategy to further the company’s DX initiatives, strategic partnerships and business growth to ensure shareholder value.
- Also, the current global President and CEO Shoei Yamana’s role was re-designated to Director, Executive Chairman and Executive Officer, and Toshimitsu Taiko was named his successor.