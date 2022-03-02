MGM/Amazon deal said sent to FTC front office
Mar. 02, 2022
- Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) planned $8.5B purchase of MGM Studios (OTC:MGMB) has been sent to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's front office after the staff made a recommendation on the deal.
- It wasn't known what the staff recommendation was, according to a Dealreporter item. The FTC commissioners will now have to decide whether to approve or to block the deal.
- The news comes after a report on Monday that the FTC is said to be preparing for a potential lawsuit to challenge the MGM transaction. The FTC is exploring options including hiring expert witnesses and will decide in the next few weeks if it will pursue a block of the transaction, according to the report from The Information.
- On Tuesday, Dealreporter also ran an item that said executives from Amazon's (AMZN) and MGM Studios were said to be attending a "state of play" meeting with the European Commission.