Google to return employees to offices in early April - CNBC
Mar. 02, 2022 2:44 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Google (GOOG +0.7%, GOOGL +0.5%) is bringing an end to its voluntary work-from home policy, instructing workers to start coming back to the office the week of April 4, CNBC reports.
- A company email from Google's global benefits VP John Casey directs that the company's Bay Area sites will begin transitioning to a hybrid work week, with other offices returning to normal based on local conditions.
- The hybrid week calls for most workers to come into the office three days per week, with another two of remote work.
- "It’s been a long and challenging two years since the vast majority of our people started working from home," Casey writes, according to the report. "But the advances in prevention and treatment, the steady decline in cases that we continue to see, and the improved safety measures we have implemented across our Bay Area sites now mean we can officially begin the transition to the hybrid work week."
- Google had previously planned to return employees to offices by Jan. 10, before postponing that move due to surge in the COVID-19 omicron variant.