Regenxbio gains the most in five months on the launch of “5x25 strategy”

Mar. 02, 2022

Number 2022 to 2025 on wooden block staircase

  • Clinical-stage biotech, Regenxbio (RGNX +9.6%) is trading sharply higher on Wednesday to record the biggest intraday gain since September after the company unveiled a new initiative called “5x25 strategy” to develop gene therapy candidates.
  • The plan includes a target to advance five adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy candidates into the pivotal stage or commercial products by 2025, Chief Executive Ken Mills noted during the company's Q4 2021 earnings call.
  • In addition to internal programs for RGX-314 in wet AMD, RGX-202 in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and GX-121 in Hunter syndrome, Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) expects to draw upon the assets being developed by licensees of its NAV gene delivery platform.
  • Driven by a $370.0M recognized under the eye care collaboration deal with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Q4 2021 revenue at Regenxbio (RGNX) climbed to $398.7M from $21.4M in the prior-year period, allowing the company to report its first quarterly net income in four quarters.
