Mercury Systems gains on report of bid from Elliott Management
Mar. 02, 2022 2:55 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) rose 5% after a report that activist Elliott Investment Management built a stake in the defense and electronics maker and has made an offer to acquire it.
- The size of the stake and the offer price weren't immediately known, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- The news comes after activist investors including Starboard Value and Jana Partners have disclosed stakes stakes in Mercury Systems and are pushing the company to put itself up for sale. In response to the activist, Mercury adopted a poison pill, which Starboard asked the company to eliminate.
- A potential bid from a hedge fund or private equity would make sense after Canaccord said in late January that a Mercury (MRCY) sale to a defense prime would be unlikely after the FTC sued to block Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD).
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) CEO Grey Hayes said in the wake of the Aerojet (AJRD) deal block news that further consolidation in the defense sector is unlikely at this point in time.