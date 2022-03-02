Duke Energy (DUK +0.9%) says it will seek approval for an increase in monthly utility rates from the North Carolina Utilities Commission, as part of its annual adjustment of the cost of fuel used to power the state's homes and businesses.

Duke says if its proposal is approved, the average bill would increase 6.6% for residential customers, 9.3% for commercial customers and 9% for industrial customers, effective next January 1; residential customer rates would go up 7.9% as of September 1 to adjust for fuel and renewable energy programs, then drop to 1.2% on January 1 when energy efficiency and demand management adjustments kick in.

The utility says the total monthly impact of all rate changes for a typical residential customer using 1,000 KWh/month would increase by $6.94 to $112.28.

"Rising energy demand as North Carolina emerged from the 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns resulted in a significant increase in fuel needs for power generation, compounded by fuel commodity prices climbing drastically in 2021 due to tight supplies, [which] contributed to a $245M under-recovery across the prior year, when fuel prices climbed sharply right after the company's annual filing," Duke says.

