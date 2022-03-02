BJ’s Wholesale Club Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 3:19 PM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.38B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.