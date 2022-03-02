Burlington Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 3:20 PM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Burlington (NYSE:BURL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.21 (+31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.77B (+21.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BURL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.