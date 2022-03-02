Tecnoglass Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 02, 2022 3:22 PM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+77.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.37M (+26.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.