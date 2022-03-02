Why did Rivian Automotive stock drop today?

Mar. 02, 2022 3:33 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Debuts On The Nasdaq Exchange

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) fell sharply after the electric vehicle maker increased prices of its vehicles by about 20% due to inflationary pressures and higher component costs. The price hikes for some configurations are over $10K and apply to people with reservations on the books.

Analysts have warned that the new higher pricing level could impact future demand for Rivian (RIVN) models and reset sales expectations, although it should help with margins.

Shares of RIVN plunged 12.84% and traded as low as $53.30 vs. the 52-week trading range of $50.00 to $179.47.

