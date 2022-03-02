Sotera Health (SHC -5.8%) is trading lower on Wednesday after Barclays downgraded the life sciences firm to Equal Weight from Overweight, citing the legal issues faced by the company over alleged ethylene oxide emissions and supply chain risks related to geopolitical issues in Russia.

The analysts led by Luke Sergott note that ongoing EO litigations against Sotera’s (NASDAQ:SHC) Sterigenics sterilization facilities at Willowbrook, Illinois and Santa Teresa, New Mexico, could weigh on company shares along with possible supply chain issues in Russia for cobalt-60.

The analysts point out that the region accounts for 20% of Sotera’s (SHC) Co-60 supply. However, they added: “While we do not see an immediate HW as Co-60 is NOT currently sanctioned, we do see elevated risk to the supply from additional sanctions and indirect impacts from the slowing economy.”

Arguing that the twin issues will impact a potential multiple expansion of the stock, the analysts have lowered the price target on the stock by 20% to $24 per share to imply a premium of ~12% to the last close.

In its last 10-Q filing, Sotera (SHC) warned investors that geopolitical tensions in Russia could disrupt Co-60 supply or cause a spike in its prices.