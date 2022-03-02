Shares of defense contractors including Raytheon Technologies (RTX -1.7%) and Lockheed Martin (LMT -1.3%) take a breather in Wednesday's trading, snapping a powerful four-day rally since Russia moved into Ukraine.

Lockheed fell as much as 6% earlier before recouping much of its losses, while Raytheon, Northrop Grumman (NOC -0.4%), General Dynamics (GD +1.3%) and L3Harris Technologies (LHX -0.4%) are mostly on pause after four-session winning streaks.

Morgan Stanley analysts boost their stock price targets for several names in the sector, seeing events in Ukraine potentially driving increased defense spending in the U.S. and Europe, noting recent reports suggest the Biden administration is preparing to request $773B for the Pentagon in FY 2023, 4.4% higher than the enacted FY 2022 NDAA level and 8% above the initial $715B request for 2022.

Factoring in expectations for higher multiples, the firm raises its stock PTs for LMT to $521 from $450, NOC to $521 from $428, RTX to $124 from $118, GD to $243 from $215, LHX to $276 from $230, and Textron (TXT +3.5%) to $90 from $85.

Aerospace and defense ETFs have enjoyed a double-digit increase in their underlying value since February 24.