Oil and gas exchange traded funds may see some additional support towards broader gains as a new bipartisan bill is being worked on that would effectively ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, liquified natural gas, petroleum, and petroleum products.

The move can place wide-ranging pressures on the already high oil and gas prices, causing them to tick even higher. Additionally, it can start a domino effect for other countries to take similar action.

The energy ETFs that can find themselves in play are large-scale energy funds, oil exploration funds, equipment and services ETFs, and oil and gas futures funds. See a breakdown below:

Large-Scale Energy ETFs

Two leading broad-spectrum energy ETFs are the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE). XLE is +32.2% YTD and has $36.17B AUM, while VDE is +31.1% YTD with $6.99B AUM.

Oil Equipment & Services ETF

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) tracks oil services-related companies and is one of the leaders in the space with $3.27B AUM. From a performance stance, OIH is +36.1% YTD.

Oil Exploration & Production ETF

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) provides exposure to the energy market's exploration-and-production segment of the energy industry. Currently XOP is +27.3% YTD and also has $4.5B AUM.

Oil & Gas Futures ETFs

Energy ETFs that offer exposure to oil and natural gas prices through futures contracts that can be affected are the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO), ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO), United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL).

So far in 2022 USO is +40.7% , UCO +88.1% , UNG +38.2% and BOIL +66.9% .

The bipartisan bill is being led by the democrat senator of West Virginia, Joe Manchin, and the republican senator of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski. As of now, there appears to be strong interest among republican senators and a growing interest from democrats after President Joe Biden said: "nothing is off the table" when asked a media question if the U.S. would ban Russian oil.

On Wednesday, at least seven major oil and gas stocks have hit fresh 52-week highs, as crude hit $112 per barrel.