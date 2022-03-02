Okta Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.06, revenue of $383M beats by $23.22M

  • Okta press release (NASDAQ:OKTA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $383M (+63.2% Y/Y) beats by $23.22M.
  • Shares -5%.
  • Fiscal year 2022 revenue totaled $1.30 billion and grew 56% year-over-year; subscription revenue grew 57% year-over-year
  • Remaining performance obligations grew 50% year-over-year to $2.69 billion; current remaining performance obligations grew 60% year-over-year to $1.35 billion

  • Q1 2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $388 million to $390 million (vs. consensus $374.90M), representing a growth rate of 55% year-over-year; Non-GAAP operating loss of $51 million to $50 million; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.35 to $0.34 (vs. consensus of -$0.20)

  • FY 2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion (vs. consensus $1.28B), representing a growth rate of 37% to 38% year-over-year; Non-GAAP operating loss of $185 million to $180 million; and Non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.27 to $1.24 (vs. consensus -$0.52)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.