Okta Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.06, revenue of $383M beats by $23.22M
Mar. 02, 2022 4:02 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA14 Comments
- Okta press release (NASDAQ:OKTA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $383M (+63.2% Y/Y) beats by $23.22M.
- Shares -5%.
- Fiscal year 2022 revenue totaled $1.30 billion and grew 56% year-over-year; subscription revenue grew 57% year-over-year
- Remaining performance obligations grew 50% year-over-year to $2.69 billion; current remaining performance obligations grew 60% year-over-year to $1.35 billion
Q1 2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $388 million to $390 million (vs. consensus $374.90M), representing a growth rate of 55% year-over-year; Non-GAAP operating loss of $51 million to $50 million; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.35 to $0.34 (vs. consensus of -$0.20)
FY 2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion (vs. consensus $1.28B), representing a growth rate of 37% to 38% year-over-year; Non-GAAP operating loss of $185 million to $180 million; and Non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.27 to $1.24 (vs. consensus -$0.52)