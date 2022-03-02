Pembina Pipeline upped to Outperform at BMO after 'positive' KKR JV deal

Mar. 02, 2022

Three Pipeline Reflecting Blue Sky

zorazhuang/iStock via Getty Images

Pembina Pipeline (PBA +3.7%) pushes to a two-year high following news of Tuesday's deal with P-E firm KKR to combine their western Canada natural gas processing assets into a new joint venture.

“The strategic combination allows Pembina to extend and diversify operations over a larger asset base while gaining incremental exposure to the growth in [northeast British Columbia] natural gas volumes with its increased ownership in Veresen Midstream, as well as realizing incremental efficiencies and economies of scale," National Bank of Canada analyst Patrick Kenny writes.

BMO Capital's Ben Pham upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a C$50 price target, up from C$43, viewing the JV creation "positively given the positive valuation marker for its gas processing assets (implied ~12x EBITDA), mid-to-high single digit accretion to cash flow, and accelerated capital return initiatives without change in financial guardrails, ESG targets and/or business risk profile."

Pembina shares have gained for four straight sessions following Q4 earnings results and appointing Scott Burrows as its permanent President and CEO.

