ChargePoint Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.05, revenue of $80.7M beats by $4.57M

  • ChargePoint Holdings press release (NYSE:CHPT): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $80.7M (+90.3% Y/Y) beats by $4.57M.
  • Shares +2.1%.
  • FY Guidance: Revenue of $450 million to $500 million (vs. consensus $237.85M). At the midpoint, this represents an anticipated increase of 96% as compared to the prior year; Non-GAAP gross margin of 22% to 26%; Non-GAAP operating expenses of $350 million to $370 million. At the midpoint, this represents an anticipated increase of 50% as compared to the prior year
  • Over 174,000 ports were activated as of Jan. 31, with approximately 51,000 in Europe.
