Snowflake GAAP EPS of -$0.43 beats by $0.12, revenue of $383.77M beats by $10.9M

Mar. 02, 2022 4:10 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor59 Comments
  • Snowflake press release (NYSE:SNOW): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.43 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $383.77M (+101.6% Y/Y) beats by $10.9M.
  • It included product revenue of $359.6M, representing 102% year-over-year growth.
  • Net revenue retention rate of 178%
  • Shares -21%.
  • Q1 Guidance: Product Revenue is expected to be in the range of $383-$388M (+79-81% Y/Y); Operating Loss margin expected to be -2%.
  • Full year's product revenue to be in the range of $1,880 - $1,900M (+65%-67% Y/Y); Product gross profit margin expected to be 74.5%; Operating Income margin of 1%; and Adjusted free cash flow margin of 15%.
