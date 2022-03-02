Splunk GAAP EPS of -$0.88 beats by $0.90, revenue of $901.12M beats by $124.74M
- Splunk press release (NASDAQ:SPLK): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.88 beats by $0.90.
- Revenue of $901.12M (+20.9% Y/Y) beats by $124.74M.
- Shares +4%.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Total revenues are expected to be between $615 million and $635 million vs. consensus of $608.87M
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between negative 20% and negative 25%.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Cloud ARR is expected to be at least $2 billion.
- Total ARR is expected to be approximately $3.9 billion.
- Total revenues are expected to be between $3.25 billion and $3.3 billion vs. consensus of $3.03B
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 0% and 2%.
- Operating cash flow is expected to be at least $400 million.