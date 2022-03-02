Splunk GAAP EPS of -$0.88 beats by $0.90, revenue of $901.12M beats by $124.74M

Mar. 02, 2022 4:13 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Splunk press release (NASDAQ:SPLK): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.88 beats by $0.90.
  • Revenue of $901.12M (+20.9% Y/Y) beats by $124.74M.
  • Shares +4%.
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: Total revenues are expected to be between $615 million and $635 million vs. consensus of $608.87M
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between negative 20% and negative 25%.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Cloud ARR is expected to be at least $2 billion.
  • Total ARR is expected to be approximately $3.9 billion.
  • Total revenues are expected to be between $3.25 billion and $3.3 billion vs. consensus of $3.03B
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 0% and 2%.
  • Operating cash flow is expected to be at least $400 million.
