Safehold announces public offering, concurrent private placement
Mar. 02, 2022 Safehold Inc. (SAFE)
- Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) commenced an underwritten public offering to sell 1.75M shares.
- SAFE intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 262.5K shares.
- Concurrently with the completion of the public offering, SAFE will sell to iStar (NYSE:STAR) in a private placement a number of shares equal to 64.93% of the total number of shares sold in the offering and the concurrent private placement (excluding any shares sold pursuant to the underwriters' option) or, if less, shares with an aggregate purchase price of $185M at the public offering price per share.
- SAFE intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering and concurrent private placement to make additional investments in ground leases and repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.