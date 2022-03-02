Snowflake to acquire Streamlit
Mar. 02, 2022 4:19 PM ETSNOWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Streamlit, a framework built to simplify and accelerate the creation of data applications.
- The companies will enable developers to build apps with simplified data access and governance.
- Streamlit users will benefit from greater resources for continued innovation on Streamlit's framework and easier access to trusted and secure data to power their data applications.
- SNOW customers will be able to leverage Streamlit's robust app development framework to further unlock data with the Snowflake Data Cloud.
- “When Snowflake and Streamlit come together, we will be able to provide developers and data scientists with a single, powerful hub to discover and collaborate with data they can trust to build next generation data apps and shape the future of data science,” said SNOW co-founder Benoit Dageville.