Avita Medical inks purchasing agreement with Premier for Recell System
Mar. 02, 2022 4:20 PM ETAVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The commercial-stage regenerative tissue company, Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL), announced on Monday a group purchasing agreement with Premier to enhance access to its burn therapy, Recell System.
- Premier is a healthcare alliance of nearly 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 providers to drive better care and health outcomes at a lower cost.
- Per the new agreement, its members can capitalize on the special pricing and terms negotiated between Premier and Avita (RCEL) for the Recell System in the treatment of adults and children with severe burns.
- “This agreement represents a major milestone for AVITA Medical as it puts our innovative RECELL System into the hands of those caring for burn patients across the U.S,” Avita (RCEL) Chief Executive Dr. Mike Perry.
- The deal comes only a few days after the company announced the approval of a new RECELL System by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.