Rimini Street announces $15M share repurchase plan

Mar. 02, 2022 4:22 PM ETRimini Street, Inc. (RMNI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) has announced a share repurchase program to buyback up to $15M of common stock over the next two years.
  • CEO Seth Ravin noted, "During 2021, we completed significant capital market transactions that materially reduced outstanding debt, our cost of capital and potential equity dilution and generated significant cash – ending 2021 with a record $119.6 million of cash. Taking these and additional factors into consideration, the Company’s Board of Directors decided it is the appropriate time to initiate a stock repurchase plan to further increase shareholder value."
  • Rimini Street also reported its Q4 earnings today
  • Shares are trading +15.89% AH after the earnings release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.