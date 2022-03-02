Rimini Street announces $15M share repurchase plan
Mar. 02, 2022 4:22 PM ETRimini Street, Inc. (RMNI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) has announced a share repurchase program to buyback up to $15M of common stock over the next two years.
- CEO Seth Ravin noted, "During 2021, we completed significant capital market transactions that materially reduced outstanding debt, our cost of capital and potential equity dilution and generated significant cash – ending 2021 with a record $119.6 million of cash. Taking these and additional factors into consideration, the Company’s Board of Directors decided it is the appropriate time to initiate a stock repurchase plan to further increase shareholder value."
- Rimini Street also reported its Q4 earnings today
- Shares are trading +15.89% AH after the earnings release