C3.ai Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.19, revenue of $69.77M beats by $2.61M
Mar. 02, 2022 4:22 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor7 Comments
- C3.ai press release (NYSE:AI): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $69.77M (+42.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.61M.
- Shares +3.66%.
- Subscription revenue for the quarter was $57.1 million, an increase of 34% compared to $42.7 million one year ago.
- Non-GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $55.8 million, an 80% gross margin, compared to $37.3 million one year ago.
- Raising Guidance: Based on recent results and current outlook, the Company has raised fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance to $252.0 million, a 38% increase over the prior year.