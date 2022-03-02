C3.ai Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.19, revenue of $69.77M beats by $2.61M

Mar. 02, 2022 4:22 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • C3.ai press release (NYSE:AI): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $69.77M (+42.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.61M.
  • Shares +3.66%.
  • Subscription revenue for the quarter was $57.1 million, an increase of 34% compared to $42.7 million one year ago.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $55.8 million, an 80% gross margin, compared to $37.3 million one year ago.
  • Raising Guidance: Based on recent results and current outlook, the Company has raised fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance to $252.0 million, a 38% increase over the prior year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.