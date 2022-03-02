Allete advances solar strategy with $165M deal for New Energy Equity

Mar. 02, 2022

Allete (NYSE:ALE) agrees to acquire distributed solar developer New Energy Equity for $165.5M, which it says will support its "sustainability-in-action strategy."

Maryland-based New Energy Equity has completed more than 250 projects across the U.S. totaling more than 310 MW, and offers comprehensive solar operations, maintenance and asset management services; the company closed 35 solar projects in 2021, representing more than 80 MW, and generated ~$20M in adjusted EBITDA.

Allete anticipates the acquisition will support its long-term average annual growth objective of 5%-7% and be accretive in 2023 for the first full year of ownership.

Allete recently reported Q4 earnings and revenues that topped analyst estimates.

