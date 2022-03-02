Zuora Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.01, revenue of $90.69M beats by $0.33M

  • Zuora press release (NYSE:ZUO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $90.69M (+14.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.33M.
  • Shares +7.47%.
  • Fourth quarter dollar-based retention rate grew 10 points to 110% year-over-year
  • Q4 free cash flow positive; Full year free cash flow positive for the first time
  • Strategic investment from global technology investment firm Silver Lake in the amount of $400 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $215.4 million as of January 31, 2022.
  • 2022 Outlook: Subscription revenue $338.0M - $340.0M, Total revenue $402.0M - $406.0M, Non-GAAP net loss per share $(0.07) - $(0.03).
