Post Holdings announces redemption of $840M of 5.75% senior notes

Mar. 02, 2022 4:28 PM ETPOSTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) said it intends to redeem $840M in aggregate principal amount, or ~65%, of the outstanding 5.75% senior notes due Mar. 2027 on Mar. 17.
  • The notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 102.875% of the principal amount of the notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest for each day from Mar. 1 to, but excluding, the redemption date.
  • Starting on the redemption date, the notes that are redeemed will no longer be deemed outstanding and will no longer accrue interest.
