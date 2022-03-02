MediWound slides on proposed stock offering

Mar. 02, 2022

  • MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on tissue repair and regeneration, has lost ~29% in the post-market Wednesday after announcing a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
  • A 30-day option allowing underwriters to purchase up to an additional 15% of ordinary shares on offer is also under consideration. Oppenheimer acts as the sole book-running manager for the stock issuance.
  • The offering is subject to market and other closing conditions, the company said, adding that there is no assurance whether or when it will be completed or regarding the terms and actual size of the offering.

  • In terms of current ratings for the stock, MediWound (MDWD) has earned six Buy recommendations on Wall Street with no Hold or Sell ratings.

