American Eagle Outfitters slides after warning on first-half headwinds

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) traded lower after the retailer said it is taking a cautious view on 2022 due to a macro environment that remains challenging.

AEO said it anticipates operating profit to be in the range of $550M to $600M for the full year vs. adjusted operating profit of $603M in 2021.

Due to lapping the stimulus benefit from the first half of 2021 which contributed to an extraordinary spring season for AEO, an earnings decline is anticipated for the first half of the year. Continued freight pressure is also a factor in that outlook for an earnings drop. A recovery is seen for the second half of the year as AEO laps elevated air freight due to factory closures and inventory flow challenges.

American Eagle (AEO) ended 2021 with total cash of $435M following the purchase of Quiet Logistics and strategic investments in December 2021 for approximately $360M.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) fell 6.09% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $20.03. AEO trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.