Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares plunged nearly 30% in after-hours trading after the data warehousing company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations but forecast slowing growth.

The Frank Slootman-led Snowflake (SNOW) said it lost 43 cents per share for the period ending January 31, generating $383.8 million in revenue, up 101.5% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting the company to generate a loss of 43 cents per share on $372.9 million in sales.

In addition, Snowflake (SNOW) said performance obligations came in at $2.6 billion, up 99% year-over-year, while net revenue retention was 178% as of January 31.

For the first-quarter, Snowflake said revenue should be between $383 million and $388 million, up between 79% and 81% year-over-year.

Full-year product revenue is expected to be between $1.88 billion and $1.9 billion, with product gross profit margin expected to be 74.5%. Snowflake (NYSE:CRM) also said it expects operating Income margin of 1% and an adjusted free cash flow margin of 15%.

The company also announced its intention to acquire Streamlit, a framework to build and simply and accelerate data applications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, however.

Snowflake (SNOW) will host a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Last month, Cowen cut its price target on the data warehousing company going into the fourth-quarter, lowering it to $410 from $450, as the firm said the sector is seeing lower earnings multiples, but Snowflake deserved a "high premium" given its growth and margin profile.

